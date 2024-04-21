Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    21 April 2024 3:26 AM GMT
    21 April 2024 3:26 AM GMT

    ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ഈ​ജി​പ്​​ത്​ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ശേ​ഷം ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ത്തി

    മ​നാ​മ: ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ഈ​ജി​പ്​​ത്​ എ​ന്നീ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി. ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്​​ച​യും ച​ർ​ച്ച​യും ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും വി​വി​ധ മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​മാ​യും ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​മാ​യും ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള സം​ഘം കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്​​ച ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ്യ​ക്​​ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:EgyptJordanBahrain
