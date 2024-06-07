Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    വി​ധ​വ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​നാ​ഥ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഈ​ദ്​ പു​ട​വ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു

    റോ​യ​ൽ ​ഹ്യൂ​മാ​നി​റ്റേ​റി​യ​ൻ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​തവർക്കാണ് സഹായ വിതരണം
    വി​ധ​വ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​നാ​ഥ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഈ​ദ്​ പു​ട​വ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു
    മ​നാ​മ: റോ​യ​ൽ ​ഹ്യൂ​മാ​നി​റ്റേ​റി​യ​ൻ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​ത വി​ധ​വ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​നാ​ഥ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഈ​ദ്​ പു​ട​വ വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സ​ഹാ​യം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു.

    ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ യു​വ​ജ​ന, ചാ​രി​റ്റി കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ്​ നാ​സി​ർ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ​ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. പി​തൃ​നി​ർ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു സ്​​നേ​ഹ സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട ഹ​മ​ദ്​ രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ന​ന്ദി പ്ര​കാ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:King HamadEid gifts
