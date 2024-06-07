Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Jun 2024 6:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jun 2024 6:56 AM GMT
വിധവകൾക്കും അനാഥകൾക്കും ഈദ് പുടവ നൽകാൻ ഹമദ് രാജാവ് ഉത്തരവിട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - King Hamad to give Eid gifts to widows and orphans Answered
മനാമ: റോയൽ ഹ്യൂമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ ഫൗണ്ടേഷനിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത വിധവകൾക്കും അനാഥകൾക്കും ഈദ് പുടവ വാങ്ങുന്നതിനുള്ള സഹായം വിതരണം ചെയ്യാൻ രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫ ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.
ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ യുവജന, ചാരിറ്റി കാര്യങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ പ്രതിനിധിയായ ശൈഖ് നാസിർ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഖലീഫയെ ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. പിതൃനിർവിശേഷമായ ഇത്തരമൊരു സ്നേഹ സമ്മാനം നൽകാനുത്തരവിട്ട ഹമദ് രാജാവിന് അദ്ദേഹം പ്രത്യേകം നന്ദി പ്രകാശിപ്പിച്ചു.
