Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST
അബൂദബിയിൽ യു.എ.ഇ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി ഹമദ് രാജാവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - king Hamad held a meeting with the President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi
മനാമ: യു.എ.ഇ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് ആൽ നഹ് യാനുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫ. അബൂദബിയിലെ വസതിയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ഇരുവരും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിയത്.
ബഹ്റൈനും യു.എ.ഇയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ആത്മബന്ധത്തെ പ്രതിഫലിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തരത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഇരുവരുടെയും ചർച്ചകൾ. ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെയും സുസ്ഥിര വികസനത്തിനും അഭിവൃദ്ധിക്കും പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്നതായും എല്ലാം മേഖലകളെയും ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താൻ സംയുക്ത സഹകരണം ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്നും ഇരു നേതാക്കളും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story