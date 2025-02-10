Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജാവ്​ ഹമദ്​ ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫയും യു.എ.ഇ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് ആൽ നഹ്‍യാനും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചക്കിടെ

    മ​നാ​മ: യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൽ ന​ഹ് യാ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നും യു.​എ.​ഇ​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ത്മ​ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​രു​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും സു​സ്ഥി​ര വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​നും അ​ഭി​വൃ​ദ്ധി​ക്കും പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​താ​യും എ​ല്ലാം മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ​യും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ സം​യു​ക്ത സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​രു നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Abu Dhabiking hamad
    News Summary - king Hamad held a meeting with the President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X