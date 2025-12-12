Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST
കിംസ് ഹെൽത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്റർ; ജനറൽ പ്രാക്ടീഷണറായി ചുമതലയേറ്റ് ഡോ. ദിവ്യ ദേവ്text_fields
News Summary - KIMS Health Medical Center; Dr. Divya Dev takes charge as General Practitioner
മനാമ: കിംസ് ഹെൽത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്ററിൽ ജനറൽ പ്രാക്ടീഷണറായി ഡോ. ദിവ്യ ദേവ് ചുമതലയേറ്റു.
പതിവ് ആരോഗ്യ പരിശോധനകൾ, വിട്ടുമാറാത്ത രോഗങ്ങളുടെ ചികിത്സ, ജലദോഷം, പനിപോലുള്ള അക്യൂട്ട് രോഗങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള ചികിത്സ, സാധാരണ ചർമരോഗങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള ചികിത്സ, ആരോഗ്യ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം, പ്രതിരോധ ആരോഗ്യ പരിരക്ഷ എന്നിവയിൽ വിദഗ്ധയാണ് ഡോ. ദിവ്യ ദേവ്.
ഡോക്ടറുമായി അപ്പോയിന്റ്മെന്റ് ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി താഴെ പറയുന്ന നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. 1774 0485, വാട്സ്ആപ്: 3217 311.
