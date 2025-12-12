Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST

    കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ; ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പ്രാ​ക്ടീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റ് ഡോ. ​ദി​വ്യ ദേ​വ്

    ഡോ. ​ദി​വ്യ ദേ​വ്

    മ​നാ​മ: കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പ്രാ​ക്ടീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി ഡോ. ​ദി​വ്യ ദേ​വ് ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു.

    പ​തി​വ് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ, വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റാ​ത്ത രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചി​കി​ത്സ, ജ​ല​ദോ​ഷം, പ​നി​പോ​ലു​ള്ള അ​ക്യൂ​ട്ട് രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചി​കി​ത്സ, സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ച​ർ​മ​രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചി​കി​ത്സ, ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം, പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ എ​ന്നി​വ‍യി​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​യാ​ണ് ഡോ. ​ദി​വ്യ ദേ​വ്.

    ഡോ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യി അ​പ്പോ​യി​ന്റ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ബു​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി താ​ഴെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. 1774 0485, വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ്: 3217 311.

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahrainKims Health Medical Centergulfnewsmalayalam
