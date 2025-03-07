Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 9:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 9:21 AM IST

    കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഗ​ബ്ഗ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഗ​ബ്ഗ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഗ​ബ്ഗ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കിം​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഗ​ബ്ഗ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ ഗ​ബ്ഗ​യി​ൽ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​ർ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ, കിം​സ്​ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സീ​നി​യ​ർ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റ് ടീം, ​ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മീ​ഡി​യ ടീം ​എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ക്കം 500ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടാ​നാ​യി അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഗീ​ത ബാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ ത​ത്സ​മ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യും ല​ക്കി ഡ്രോ ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.
