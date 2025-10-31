Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    31 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    31 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST

    ഖ​യാ​ൽ സ​ർ​ഗ സാ​യാ​ഹ്നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഖ​യാ​ൽ സ​ർ​ഗ സാ​യാ​ഹ്നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 'ഖ​യാ​ൽ' ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​റി​ഫ​യി​ലെ ദി​ശാ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളാ​യ സം​ഘ​ഗാ​നം, ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ക​വി​താ​ലാ​പ​നം, ഹി​ജാ​ബീ​സ്, സ്കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, വി​പ്ല​വ​ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കി​ച്ച​ൺ ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, കോ​ൽ​ക്ക​ളി, ഗ​സ്സ ദൃ​ശ്യാ​വി​ഷ്കാ​രം എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ സ്വാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

