Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട് ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​വി​കു​മാ​ർ ജെ​യി​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നാ​നാ​തു​റ​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തെ​ന്ന് ബി.​കെ.​എ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​വി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള,ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് കാ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:keraleeya samajammanama.
    News Summary - Keraleeya samajam Iftar Sangam
