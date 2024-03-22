Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    22 March 2024
    22 March 2024

    കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം പു​തി​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം 22ന് ​രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ അ​ഡ്വ. എ. ​ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​വി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യും വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് കാ​ര​ക്ക​ലും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    TAGS:manamabahrain keraleeya samajam
    News Summary - Kerala Samajam Bharana Samiti Action Opening today
