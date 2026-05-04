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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകേരള നിയമസഭ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2026 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2026 10:35 AM IST

    കേരള നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ: തത്സമയ വീക്ഷണ സൗകര്യവുമായി ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി

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    കേരള നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ: തത്സമയ വീക്ഷണ സൗകര്യവുമായി ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി
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    മനാമ: കേരള നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ ദിനത്തിൽ, രാവിലെ 5.30 മുതൽ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പ്രക്രിയ വീക്ഷിക്കാനും അവലോകനം ചെയ്യാനും ബഹ്റൈൻ മീഡിയ സിറ്റിയിൽ പ്രത്യേക സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:kerala assembly electiongulfnewsBahrain2026gulfnewsmalayalam
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