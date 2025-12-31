Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി​യു​ടെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ; ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്

    കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി​യു​ടെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ; ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ന്‍ എ​പ്പി​സ്കോ​പ്പ​ല്‍ സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കേ​ര​ളാ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ന്‍ എ​ക്യൂ​മെ​നി​ക്ക​ല്‍ കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ലി​ന്റെ (കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി) ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ 2026 ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് കേ​ര​ള കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും. കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഗാ​യ​ക സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ഗാ​നാ​ലാ​പ​ന​വും മ​റ്റു ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​നീ​ഷ് സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ ജോ​ൺ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഐ.​സി.​ആ​ര്‍.​എ​ഫ് ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ അ​ഡ്വ.​വി. കെ. ​തോ​മ​സ് ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ല്‍കും.

