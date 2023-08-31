Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2023 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2023 3:45 AM GMT

    കെ.​സി.​എ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ നി​യു​ക്ത അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: കേ​ര​ള കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ നി​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ് കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബി​നെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. കേ​ര​ള കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് നി​ത്യ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്ന എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​ൺ, സേ​വി മാ​ത്തു​ണ്ണി, അ​രു​ൾ​ദാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് എം​ബ​സി​​യി​ലെ​ത്തി നി​യു​ക്ത അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്.

