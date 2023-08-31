Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Aug 2023 3:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Aug 2023 3:45 AM GMT
കെ.സി.എ പ്രതിനിധികൾ നിയുക്ത അംബാസഡറെ സന്ദർശിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - KCA representatives called on the Ambassador-designate
മനാമ: കേരള കാത്തലിക് അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രതിനിധികൾ നിയുക്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ വിനോദ് കെ. ജേക്കബിനെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു. കേരള കാത്തലിക് അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് നിത്യൻ തോമസ്, മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റുമാരായിരുന്ന എബ്രഹാം ജോൺ, സേവി മാത്തുണ്ണി, അരുൾദാസ് എന്നിവരടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘമാണ് എംബസിയിലെത്തി നിയുക്ത അംബാസഡറെ സന്ദർശിച്ചത്.
