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    കെ.സി.എ ഓണം പൊന്നോണം 2026 ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെ

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    കെ.സി.എ ഓണം പൊന്നോണം 2026 ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെ
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    ഓണം പൊന്നോണം 2026 ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെയിൽ നിന്ന്


    മനാമ: കെ.സി.എ ഓണം പൊന്നോണം 2026 ഓണാഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെ കെ.സി.എ വി.കെ.എൽ ഹാളിൽ വച്ചു സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. കോർ ഗ്രൂപ്പ്‌ ചെയർമാൻ അരുൾദാസ് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞ ചടങ്ങിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ ജെയിംസ്ജോൺ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ.രാജു നാരയണ സ്വാമി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായിരുന്നു.

    ബി. എഫ്.സി മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ മിഥുൻ, ഓണം കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ ജിതിൻ ജോസ്, പി.വി തോമസ്, ലിയോ ജോസഫ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ഓണം കമ്മിറ്റി വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ ജോർജ് സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.

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