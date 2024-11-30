Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 6:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    കെ.​സി.​എ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ടാ​ല​ന്റ് സ്കാ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    നാ​ടോ​ടി നൃ​ത്തം
    കെ.​സി.​എ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ടാ​ല​ന്റ് സ്കാ​ൻ നാ​ടോ​ടി നൃ​ത്തം ജൂ​നി​യേ​ഴ്സ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​സി.​എ ബി.​എ​ഫ്.​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ടാ​ല​ന്റ് സ്കാ​ൻ നാ​ടോ​ടി നൃ​ത്തം മ​ത്സ​രം വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.


    നാ​ടോ​ടി നൃ​ത്തം- ജൂ​നി​യേ​ഴ്സ്: ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം- ടീം ​ബാം​ബൂ ഗേ​ൾ​സ്, ര​ണ്ടാം സ​മ്മാ​നം - ടീം ​ഫോ​ക്സി ടൈ​റ്റ​ൻ​സ്, മൂ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം - ടീം ​റൈ​സി​ങ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ​സ്.



    KCA
    News Summary - KCA Indian Talent Scan Winners
