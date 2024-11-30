Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Nov 2024 6:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Nov 2024 6:18 AM GMT
കെ.സി.എ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടാലന്റ് സ്കാൻ വിജയികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - KCA Indian Talent Scan Winners
മനാമ: കെ.സി.എ ബി.എഫ്.സി ഇന്ത്യൻ ടാലന്റ് സ്കാൻ നാടോടി നൃത്തം മത്സരം വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
നാടോടി നൃത്തം- ജൂനിയേഴ്സ്: ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം- ടീം ബാംബൂ ഗേൾസ്, രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം - ടീം ഫോക്സി ടൈറ്റൻസ്, മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം - ടീം റൈസിങ് സ്റ്റാർസ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story