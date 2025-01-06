Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:22 PM IST
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:22 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; സന്ദർശക വിസയിലെത്തിയ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; സന്ദർശക വിസയിലെത്തിയ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മനാമ: സന്ദർശക വിസയിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. കായംകുളം പുതുപ്പള്ളി സൗത്ത് വൃന്ദാവനത്തിൽ സോമനാഥ് ഭാസ്കര പണിക്കർ (62) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബർ നാലിനാണ് ബഹ്റൈനിലുള്ള മകനെ സന്ദർശിക്കാനായി എത്തിയത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ സുധ. മക്കൾ: ദീപക് എസ്. പണിക്കർ, ദീപ്തി ഹരി. (ഇരുവരും ബഹ്റൈൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: ഐറീന ദീപക്, ഹരി രഘുനാഥ്.

    News Summary - Kayamkulam native passes away in Bahrain
