Posted Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 9:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 9:58 AM IST
News Summary - Kathiravan Subbarayan in Bahrain
മനാമ: പ്രകൃതിസംരക്ഷണത്തിൽ ലോകമെമ്പാടും അവബോധം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നതിനായി 2023ൽ ആരംഭിച്ച ബൈക്ക് യാത്രയുമായി മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള തമിഴ് സഞ്ചാരിയായ കതിരവൻ സുബ്ബരായൻ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ എത്തി. 2026 അവസാനം വരെ തുടരുന്ന ഈ ഗംഭീര യാത്രയിലെ 96ാമത്തെ രാജ്യമായാണ് കതിരവൻ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചത്.
ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ കതിരവനെ അണ്ണൈ തമിഴ് മന്ദ്രത്തോടൊപ്പം ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് പ്രതിനിധികളും ചേർന്ന് സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
