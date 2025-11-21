Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകതിരവൻ സുബ്ബരായൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 9:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 9:58 AM IST

    കതിരവൻ സുബ്ബരായൻ ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കതിരവൻ സുബ്ബരായൻ ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ത​മി​ഴ് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി ക​തി​ര​വ​ൻ സു​ബ്ബ​രാ​യ​നൊ​പ്പം അ​ണ്ണൈ ത​മി​ഴ് മ​ന്ദ്രം, ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​കൃ​തി​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടും അ​വ​ബോ​ധം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി 2023ൽ ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യു​മാ​യി മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ത​മി​ഴ് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യാ​യ ക​തി​ര​വ​ൻ സു​ബ്ബ​രാ​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ എ​ത്തി. 2026 അ​വ​സാ​നം വ​രെ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഈ ​ഗം​ഭീ​ര യാ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ 96ാമ​ത്തെ രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ക​തി​ര​വ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ക​തി​ര​വ​നെ അ​ണ്ണൈ ത​മി​ഴ് മ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malaysiagulfBahrain
    News Summary - Kathiravan Subbarayan in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X