Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 12:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 12:42 PM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ മ​ന്ന​മ്പ​ത്ത്

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​തി​ര​കം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ മ​ന്ന​മ്പ​ത്ത് (47) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ലി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ​ത്. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ടു മ​ക്ക​ളു​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കു​ടും​ബം നാ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Death Newskannur nativeBahrainigulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Kannur native dies after falling in Bahrain
