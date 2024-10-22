Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - kannur native died in bahrain
മനാമ: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ ചേലേരി മുണ്ടേരി ഹൗസിൽ രാജീവനാണ് (55) മരിച്ചത്. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചതെന്നാണ് നിഗമനം.
ക്ലീനർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ലേഖ.
