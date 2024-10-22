Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    rajeevan 786876
    മനാമ: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ ചേലേരി മുണ്ടേരി ഹൗസിൽ രാജീവനാണ് (55) മരിച്ചത്. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചതെന്നാണ് നിഗമനം.

    ക്ലീനർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ലേഖ.

