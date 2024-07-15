Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 July 2024 10:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 July 2024 10:20 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മനാമ: കണ്ണൂർ ചെറുകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പുളിക്കൽ നവാസ് മുഹമ്മദ് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് കളത്തിലേ പുരയിൽ. മാതാവ്: ഹാജറ. ഭാര്യ: ഫർഹാന. മക്കൾ: രഹാന, മുഹമ്മദ് ഹയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫൈസൽ, സറീന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി മയ്യിത് പരിപാലന വിങിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെ നടക്കുന്നു.

    navas death

    TAGS:ObituaryBahrainKannur
