കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 July 2024 10:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 July 2024 10:20 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur native died in Bahrain
മനാമ: കണ്ണൂർ ചെറുകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പുളിക്കൽ നവാസ് മുഹമ്മദ് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് കളത്തിലേ പുരയിൽ. മാതാവ്: ഹാജറ. ഭാര്യ: ഫർഹാന. മക്കൾ: രഹാന, മുഹമ്മദ് ഹയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫൈസൽ, സറീന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി മയ്യിത് പരിപാലന വിങിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെ നടക്കുന്നു.
navas death
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story