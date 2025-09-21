Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 9:51 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

      ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​മാ​യ പൂ​വി​ളി-2025 വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി അ​ദ്‍ലി​യ ഓ​റ ആ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​ജി​ൽ ര​മേ​ശ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എം.​ടി. വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​യും വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഹ​ർ​ഷ ശ്രീ​ഹ​രി ന​ന്ദി​യും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള രാ​ജ​ൻ, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ, എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​ൺ, ബി​ജു ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationPravasi Associationkannur
    News Summary - Kannur District Pravasi Association Onam Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X