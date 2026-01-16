കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി പ്രദീപ് നാട്ടിലേയ്ക്ക് മടങ്ങി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:24 AM IST
കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി പ്രദീപ് നാട്ടിലേയ്ക്ക് മടങ്ങിtext_fields
News Summary - Kanhangad native Pradeep returns to his hometown
മനാമ: സ്ട്രോക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന പ്രദീപ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങി. ഹിദ്ദിലെ ഒരു കഫത്തീരിയയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ അഡ്മിറ്റാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ടീം ഹോപ് അംഗമായ റഫീഖ് സഹായത്തിനായി കൂടെ യാത്രയായി. നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചേർന്ന പ്രദീപ് ടീം ഹോപ്പിന് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചു. സ്പോൺസറുടെ സഹായത്തോടെനിന്ന് ആവശ്യമായ സഹായ സഹകരണങ്ങളും ഒരു ഗൾഫ് കിറ്റു നൽകാനും ഹോപ്പിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് സാധിച്ചു.
