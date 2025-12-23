Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:29 PM IST

    കെ. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    കെ. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: കെ. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ന്‍റെ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ലീ​ഡ​ർ കെ. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ സ്റ്റ​ഡി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഇ​ന്ന്.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ചാ​യാ​ചി​ത്ര പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന​യും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്രാ​ത​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും ക​മ്പി​ളി​പു​ത​പ്പ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും കൂ​ട്ട​പ്രാ​ർ​ത്ഥ​ന​യും ന​ട​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30 ന് ​തൂ​ബ്ലി താ​ജ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് കോ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​മ്പ​ലാ​യി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:K KarunakaranBahrain News
    News Summary - k karunakaran memorial day
