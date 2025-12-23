Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 2:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 2:29 PM IST
കെ. കരുണാകരൻ അനുസ്മരണ ദിനാചരണം ഇന്ന്text_fields
k karunakaran memorial day
മനാമ: കെ. കരുണാകരന്റെ അനുസ്മരണ ദിനത്തിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ലീഡർ കെ. കരുണാകരൻ സ്റ്റഡി സെന്റർ യൂനിറ്റ് അനുസ്മരണ പരിപാടി ഇന്ന്.
പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ചായാചിത്ര പുഷ്പാർച്ചനയും തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് പ്രാതൽ ഭക്ഷണവും കമ്പിളിപുതപ്പ് വിതരണവും കൂട്ടപ്രാർത്ഥനയും നടക്കും. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 6.30 ന് തൂബ്ലി താജ തൊഴിലാളി കേന്ദ്രത്തിലാണ് ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടക്കുക എന്ന് ഗൾഫ് കോഡിനേറ്റർ ബഷീർ അമ്പലായി അറിയിച്ചു.
