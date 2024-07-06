Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2024 6:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2024 6:40 AM GMT

    െക.ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന സം​ഗ​മം

    k karunakaran
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും മു​ൻ കേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ കെ. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ന്റെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ‘ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന സം​ഗ​മം’ ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി മ​നാ​മ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ, ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 7.00 മ​ണി​ക്ക് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ദേ​ശീ​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:k. Karunakaran
    News Summary - E. Karunakaran birthday gathering
