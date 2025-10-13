Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:22 AM IST

    സെന്റ് മേരീസ് കത്തീഡ്രൽ സന്ദർശിച്ച് ജോൺ ബ്രിട്ടാസ് എം.പി

    സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ ജോ​ൺ ബ്രി​ട്ടാ​സ് എം.​പി

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭ എം.​പി ഡോ. ​ജോ​ൺ ബ്രി​ട്ടാ​സ്. ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് സ​ഭ മ​ദ്രാ​സ് ഭ​ദ്രാ​സ​ന മെ​ത്രാ​പ്പോ​ലീ​ത്ത അ​ഭി​വ​ന്ദ്യ ഗീ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് മാ​ർ പി​ല​ക്സി​നോ​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി​മാ​ർ, ഇ​ട​വ​ക ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളും എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സു​ബൈ​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മാ​ത്യു, മ​റ്റ് പ്ര​തി​ഭാ​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

