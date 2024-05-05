Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​നാ​മ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ മോ​ഷ​ണം; യു​വാ​വും യു​വ​തി​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    2,125 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല​യു​ള്ള ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്
    Jewellery theft in Manama Gold City; A young man and a young woman are under arrest
    cancel
    camera_alt

      മോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സി.​സി ടി.​വി ദൃ​ശ്യം

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​നാ​മ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 2,125 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല​യു​ള്ള ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. അ​റ​ബ് യു​വാ​വും യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ യു​വ​തി​യു​മാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സി.​സി ടി​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ക്യാ​പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Jewellery theftBahrain Newsarrest
    News Summary - Jewellery theft in Manama Gold City; A young man and a young woman are under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X