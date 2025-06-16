Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 2:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 2:08 PM IST

    ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സി​റ്റി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ (ബി.​കെ.​സി.​കെ) ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം കെ. ​സി​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സി​റ്റി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ (ബി.​കെ.​സി.​കെ) പു​തു​താ​യി രൂ​പ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീ​മി​നു​ള്ള ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ന്നു. മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ കെ. ​സി​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഫ​സ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ, മൂ​സ ഹാ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ടീം ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ഫ​വാ​സ് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി. പ്ര​സ്തു​ത ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ബി.​കെ.​സി.​കെ​യു​ടെ എ​ക്സി​ക്യു​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Gulf News‍Bahrain News
