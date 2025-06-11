Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 9:01 AM IST

    ജ​നി മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    jani mohandas
    ജ​നി മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: വോ​യി​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് മെം​ബ​റും ലേ​ഡീ​സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റും ആ​യ ര​ജ​നി മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. വോ​യി​സ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബേ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ​യും സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷി​ജി​ൻ അ​റു​മാ​ടി മെ​മെ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ർ​മി​ൾ ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFarewellBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Jani Mohandas farewell
