Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 6:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 6:26 AM GMT

    ക​ത്തി​കാ​ട്ടി കാ​ർ കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ

    മ​നാ​മ: വ​യോ​ധി​ക​നാ​യ കാ​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​നെ ക​ത്തി​കാ​ട്ടി ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ജ​യി​ൽ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് വി​ധി​ച്ച് കോ​ട​തി. ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച, ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ഹൈ ​ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

    

    TAGS:Crime NewsBahrain NewsCarjacking
    News Summary - Jail sentence for the accused in the case of carjacking at knifepoint
