    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT

    എം.​ടി. പ​ത്മ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ നേ​താ​വും മു​ൻ ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​കു​പ്പ് മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന എം.​ടി. പ​ത്മ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ട​ക്കം ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന, ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​ർ–​ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

