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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2026 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2026 9:57 AM IST

    പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ച് ഐ വൈ.സി.സി

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    പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ച് ഐ വൈ.സി.സി
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    ഐ വൈ.സി.സി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പരിസ്ഥിതിദിനാഘോഷത്തിൽ നിന്ന്

    മനാമ: ലോക പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ച് ഐ വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ . സിത്ര വാക്ക് വേയുടെ പരിസരങ്ങളിൽ ശുചീകരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടത്തിയും, വൃക്ഷത്തൈ നട്ടുപിടിപ്പിച്ചും, പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് പരിസ്ഥിതി സംരക്ഷണത്തിന്റെ സന്ദേശം നൽകിയുമാണ് പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    ഇസാം ഇസ അല്ഖായത് , സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ് എന്നിവർ മുഖ്യാതിഥികളായിരുന്നു. റിച്ചി കളത്തൂരേത്ത്, സലിം അബുത്താലിബ്, ഷഫീഖ് സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ എന്നിവർ പരിപാടിക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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