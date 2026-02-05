Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഷാമിൽമോന്റെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:40 AM IST

    ഷാമിൽമോന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷാമിൽമോന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ണ്ട​യാ​ട് ക​ര​യാ​ൻ റോ​ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​ല​ങ്ങോ​ട്ട് ഷാ​മി​ൽ​മോ​ന്റെ (40) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ദുഃ​ഖ​വും അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​വും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ​ര​ത് ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നാ​ണ് പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഷാ​മി​ൽ മോ​ൻ. ​പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ ശ​ശീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ക​ല​ങ്ങോ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ​യും രു​ഗ്മി​ണി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    മ​റ്റു സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: രേ​ഷ്മ അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ര​മ്യ പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ്. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും പ​രേ​ത​ന്റെ ആ​ത്മാ​വി​ന് നി​ത്യ​ശാ​ന്തി നേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:IYCCgulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - IYCC Bahrain mourns the passing of Shamilmont
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X