Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 6:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 6:59 AM GMT

    അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്‌​നൈ​പ്പ​ർ മ​ത്സ​രം: ബി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ന് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    ​അന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്‌​നൈ​പ്പ​ർ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ ബി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്ടീം


    മ​നാ​മ: തു​ർ​ക്കി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്‌​നൈ​പ്പ​ർ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് (ബി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്) ടീം ​മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ര​ണ്ടാം വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ബി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. മേ​യ് 20 നാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. 28 അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    International Sniper Competition
    News Summary - International Sniper Competition: BDF takes third position
