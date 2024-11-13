Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 1:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 1:07 AM GMT

    ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപിക നിര്യാതയായി

    Annie John
    മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ഇസ് ടൗൺ ക്യാമ്പസിലെ അധ്യാപിക ആനി ജോൺ (48) നിര്യാതയായി. സോഷ്യൽ സ്റ്റഡീസ് അധ്യാപികയായിരുന്നു. കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനിയാണ്. രോഗത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: റോബിൻ ജോൺ. മക്കൾ: ക്രിസ്, സ്റ്റീവ്, സാറ.

    TAGS:Indian schoolkollam Nativeobituary
