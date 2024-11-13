ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപിക നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 1:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 1:07 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപിക നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Indian school teacher passes away
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ഇസ് ടൗൺ ക്യാമ്പസിലെ അധ്യാപിക ആനി ജോൺ (48) നിര്യാതയായി. സോഷ്യൽ സ്റ്റഡീസ് അധ്യാപികയായിരുന്നു. കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനിയാണ്. രോഗത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: റോബിൻ ജോൺ. മക്കൾ: ക്രിസ്, സ്റ്റീവ്, സാറ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story