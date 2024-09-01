Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 5:16 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 5:16 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ റി​ഫ കാ​മ്പ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന് തു​റ​ക്കും

    indian school
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​ഫ കാ​മ്പ​സ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച തു​റ​ക്കും. ഇ​സ ടൗ​ൺ കാ​മ്പ​സ് തു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ നാ​ലി​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ വി.​ആ​ർ. പ​ള​നി സ്വാ​മി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫി​സ് രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.30 വ​രെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Indian SchoolBahrain NewsOpening
    News Summary - Indian School Rifa Campus will open on sunday
