    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 6:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 6:31 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് 16ന്

    medical camp
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 16ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. ഹൂ​റ ദാ​റു​ൽ ഷി​ഫ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ദ​ന്ത​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന, ഇ.​എ​ൻ.​ടി, ഷു​ഗ​ർ, ടോ​ട്ട​ൽ കൊ​ള​സ്‌​ട്രോ​ൾ, യൂ​റി​ക് ആ​സി​ഡ്, എ​സ്.​ജി.​പി.​ടി അ​ട​ക്കം പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്ക് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ലി​ങ്കി​ൽ ക​യ​റി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഐ.​ഒ.​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സേ​വ​ന​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Medical CampBahrain News
