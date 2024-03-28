Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT
News Summary - Indian Embassy provides opportunity to learn Hindi
മനാമ: പ്രതിവാര ഹിന്ദി ക്ലാസുകളിൽ ചേരാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവരിൽനിന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. ക്ലാസുകൾ സൗജന്യമാണ്.താൽപര്യമുള്ള 16നുമേൽ പ്രായമുള്ളവർക്ക് https://forms.gle/645PhxhSJnfND3LH6 ഈ ലിങ്കിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. സീറ്റുകൾ പരിമിതമാണെന്ന് എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു.
