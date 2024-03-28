Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹി​ന്ദി പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    ഹി​ന്ദി പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Indian embassy bahrain
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര ഹി​ന്ദി ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ചേ​രാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള 16നു​മേ​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് https://forms.gle/645PhxhSJnfND3LH6 ഈ ​ലി​ങ്കി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം. സീ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:hindi languageindian embassy
    News Summary - Indian Embassy provides opportunity to learn Hindi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X