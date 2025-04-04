Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2025 11:39 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ൽ 11. 30 വ​രെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​തി വി​നോ​ദ് കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ എം​ബ​സി അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ്. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ​ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ക്കാ​​ർ​​ക്ക്​ പ​​രാ​​തി​​ക​​ളും സ​​ഹാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കാം.

