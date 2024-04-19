Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    bahrain indian embassy
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​വാ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം കാ​ണു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ 11.30 വ​രെ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ്.

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ് കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബി​നു പു​റ​മെ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ടീ​മും അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക പാ​ന​ലും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി അ​പ്പോ​യി​ൻ​മെ​ന്റി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നെ​ത്ത​ണം.

