Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 11:05 AM IST

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഭാ​ര​തി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്. സാ​മു​ദാ​യി​ക ഐ​ക്യം ദൃ​ഢ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് പ്രൗ​ഢ​മാ​യി​ത​ന്നെ ന​ട​ത്താ​റു​ണ്ട്.

    വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാ​തി​ഥി​ക​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ, മ​റ്റു അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ൾ, ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 500 ഓ​ളം പേ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഡി​സ്ക​വ​ർ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ൻ​വ​ർ​ദീ​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - Indian Club organizes Iftar
