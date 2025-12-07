Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 8:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 8:57 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ‘ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സീ​നി​യ​ർ 2025’ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ 26ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് മി​ക​ച്ച കാ​യി​ക​ക്ഷ​മ​ത​യു​ടെ​യും വാ​ശി​യേ​റി​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും വേ​ദി​യാ​യി ഇ​തി​നോ​ട​കം മാ​റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ വാ​ശി​യേ​റി​യ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ‍ി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ൽ സ​മ്മാ​ന​വി​ത​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങും ന​ട​ക്കും. മ​ത്സ​രം കാ​ണാ​ൻ എ​ല്ലാ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:badmintontournamentBahrainindian club
