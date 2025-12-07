Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Dec 2025 8:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Dec 2025 8:57 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് ഫൈനൽ ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Indian Club Open Badminton Tournament Final Today
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് ‘ജൂനിയർ ആൻഡ് സീനിയർ 2025’ ഫൈനൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബിൽ നടക്കും.
നവംബർ 26ന് ആരംഭിച്ച ടൂർണമെന്റ് മികച്ച കായികക്ഷമതയുടെയും വാശിയേറിയ പോരാട്ടങ്ങളുടെയും വേദിയായി ഇതിനോടകം മാറിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഫൈനലിൽ വാശിയേറിയ മത്സരങ്ങളാണ് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നത്. വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 മുതൽ ഫൈനൽ മത്സരങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിക്കും. രാത്രി ഒമ്പത് മുതൽ സമ്മാനവിതരണ ചടങ്ങും നടക്കും. മത്സരം കാണാൻ എല്ലാ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ആരാധകരെയും ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
