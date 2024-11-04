Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 7:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 7:48 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    international air show
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഷോ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് വി​മാ​ന​ം

    സാ​ഖി​ർ എ​യ​ർ​ബേ​സി​ൽ ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഷോ 2024ൽ ​പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ആ​ദ്യ വി​മാ​നങ്ങൾ സാ​ഖി​ർ എ​യ​ർ​ബേ​സി​ലെ​ത്തി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ട് C-17 കാ​ർ​ഗോ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് സാ​ഖി​ർ എ​യ​ർ​ബേ​സി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എ​യ്റോ​ബാ​റ്റി​ക് ടീം ​സാ​രം​ഗ് (മ​യി​ൽ) ന്റെ ​നാ​ല് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ ഈ ​കാ​ർ​ഗോ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ണ്ട്. എ​യ​ർ​ഷോ​യി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​പ്പ​ൻ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ഈ ​ടീ​മി​ന് കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യ​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്ന് ടീ​മി​നെ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് എ​യ​ർ​ഷോ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ലും ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യ യൂ​സി​ഫ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Indian Air ForceAir ShowBahrain News
    News Summary - Indian Air Force planes arrived
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick