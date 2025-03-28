Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    28 March 2025 8:16 AM IST
    28 March 2025 8:16 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ വി​രു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ വി​രു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി
    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: മാ​മീ​ർ അ​ൽ ഹി​ലാ​ൽ മാ​ർ​ബി​ൾ സ്റ്റോ​ൺ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നൂ​റി​ൽ പ​രം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​നു ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സേ​വി മാ​ത്തു​ണ്ണി, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​ഫീ​ക്ക് അ​ബ്ദു​ള്ള, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ ​ആ​ർ ഉ​ണ്ണി, സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫ്, സു​രേ​ഷ് ദേ​ശി​ക​ൻ, അ​ശോ​ക് കു​മാ​ർ, ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ആ​യ​ഞ്ചേ​രി, ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​നീ​ഷ് വ​ർ​ഗ്ഗീ​സ്, അ​ജി ഭാ​സി, തി​രു​പ്പ​തി, ജ​മാ​ൽ കു​റ്റി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ, രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, ശ​ശി, ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ വൈ​സ​ർ ബി​ജു കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

