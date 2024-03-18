Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT
ഇൻഡക്സ് ബഹ്റൈൻ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Index Bahrain Elects New Underwriters
മനാമ: 2024-2026 വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള ഇൻഡക്സ് ബഹ്റൈൻ പുതിയ ഭരണസമിതിയെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. റഫീക്ക് അബ്ദുല്ല (പ്രസി), നവീൻ നമ്പ്യാർ (സെക്ര), തിരുപ്പതി (ട്രഷ). മുഖ്യ രക്ഷാധികാരിയായി സേവി മാത്തുണ്ണിയെയും രക്ഷാധികാരി അംഗങ്ങളായി കെ.ആർ. രാമനുണ്ണി, സ്റ്റാലിൻ ജോസഫ് എന്നിവരെയും മറ്റു ഭാരവാഹികളായി അനീഷ് വർഗീസ്, അജി ഭാസി, സുരേഷ് ദേശികൻ, അശോക് കുമാർ, ശശികുമാർ, ലത്തീഫ് ആയഞ്ചേരി എന്നിവരെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story