Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പുതിയ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ


    മ​നാ​മ: 2024-2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​ക്സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. റ​ഫീ​ക്ക് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല (പ്ര​സി), ന​വീ​ൻ ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര), തി​രു​പ്പ​തി (ട്ര​ഷ). മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യാ​യി സേ​വി മാ​ത്തു​ണ്ണി​യെ​യും ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി കെ.​ആ​ർ. രാ​മ​നു​ണ്ണി, സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി അ​നീ​ഷ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്‌, അ​ജി ഭാ​സി, സു​രേ​ഷ് ദേ​ശി​ക​ൻ, അ​ശോ​ക് കു​മാ​ർ, ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ, ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ആ​യ​ഞ്ചേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:manama
