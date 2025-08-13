Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
13 Aug 2025
13 Aug 2025
സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനം; ഫെഡ് ബഹ്റൈൻ ക്വിസ് മത്സരംtext_fields
News Summary - Independence Day; Fed Bahrain Quiz Competition
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ എറണാകുളം നിവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഫെഡ് ബഹ്റൈൻ 79ാമത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഓൺലൈൻ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സ്റ്റീവൻസൺ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സുനിൽ ബാബു എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു. പങ്കെടുക്കാനും വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും. സ്റ്റീവൻസൺ: 39069007, സുനിൽ ബാബു: 33532669, ജിഷ്നാ രഞ്ജിത്: 35572550, ജയേഷ് ജയൻ: 39181971 ൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
