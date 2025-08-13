Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 11:37 AM IST

    സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനം; ഫെഡ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം

    സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനം; ഫെഡ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഫെ​ഡ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ 79ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​വ​ൻ​സ​ൺ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​നി​ൽ ബാ​ബു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും. സ്റ്റീ​വ​ൻ​സ​ൺ: 39069007, സു​നി​ൽ ബാ​ബു: 33532669, ജി​ഷ്നാ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്: 35572550, ജ​യേ​ഷ് ജ​യ​ൻ: 39181971 ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:independence dayQuiz CompetitionBahrain NewsIndian
    News Summary - Independence Day; Fed Bahrain Quiz Competition
