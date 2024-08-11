Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ

    indian embassy bahrain
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 77ാമ​ത് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് എം​ബ​സി കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ന​ട​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും രാ​വി​ലെ 6.45 ന് ​എ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

