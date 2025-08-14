Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 9:31 AM IST

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും

    shamsudheen
    ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് റി​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 8.30ന് ​ഈ​സ്റ്റ് റി​ഫ സി.​എ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ അ​സ് ലം ​വ​ട​ക​ര, എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKMCC BahrainBahrain NewsIndependence Day CelebrationEast Rifa CommitteeIndependence Day 2025
