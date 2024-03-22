Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 8:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 8:57 AM GMT

    ആ​ലി​യി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി

    ആ​ലി​യി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി
    മ​നാ​മ: ആ​ലി​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കോ അ​പാ​യ​മോ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ളി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.
