Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightത​സ്നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 8:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 8:18 AM IST

    ത​സ്നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ടി​ന് സ്വീകരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ത​സ്നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ടി​ന് സ്വീകരണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​ൽ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ത​സ്നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ടി​നെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ടു സാ​ഹി​ബി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ളും ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​ൽ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ത​സ്നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ടി​ന് ഐ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം പി.​വി.​ഇ​സ്സു​ദ്ധീ​ൻ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ങ്ങ​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മൊ​യ്തു പൊ​ന്നാ​നി അ​ദ്ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വി.​പി സു​ബൈ​ർ വ​ട​ക​ര സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ന​സീ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIMCC Bahrain
    News Summary - IMCC reception for Thasni Ibrahim Seth
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X