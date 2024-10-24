Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഐ.​എ​ല്‍.​എ ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    ഐ.​എ​ല്‍.​എ ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    diwali
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ലേ​ഡീ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ.​എ​ല്‍.​എ) ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ര്‍ 25ന് ​ഐ.​എ​ല്‍.​എ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്ക് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ല്‍ ഹി​ലാ​ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ്ത​നാ​ര്‍ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള പി​ങ്ക് ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ഐ.​എ​ല്‍.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കി​ര​ണ്‍ മാം​ഗ്ലെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsDiwali 2024
    News Summary - ILA Diwali celebration on friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick