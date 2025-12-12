Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:27 AM IST

    ഐ.​ഐ.​സി കി​ഡ്സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    ഐ.​ഐ.​സി കി​ഡ്സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    പി.​വി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് വി​ങ് എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് പി.​വി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ പി​ള്ള ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ ‍പ​തി​നാ​ല് വ​യ​സ്സു​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സി​ഞ്ചി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ് ലി ​ക്ല​ബി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​തു​ട​ങ്ങി 2026 ജ​നു​വ​രി 9 വ​രെ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നീ​ളും.

    TAGS:kidsinaugurationBahrainIICfootball camp
    News Summary - IIC Kids Football Camp Inauguration
