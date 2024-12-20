Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Dec 2024 2:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Dec 2024 2:31 PM IST

    ഐ.​ഐ.​സി. ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സീ​സ​ൺ -3; ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ-​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് വി​ങ്ങും, സൈ​റൊ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‍ലി ക്ല​ബ്, സി​ഞ്ചി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന്റെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ദ്യം ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​വ​സ​രം എ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 34046624,39006171,33951221 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:RegistrationsIIC Football Training Camp
    News Summary - IIC Football training camp registration started
